Carlet in Valencia registers 128 litres/m² of rainfall

The weather alert in the Valencian Community was for the imminent arrival of heavy rains and storms, which has already had its consequences today, Monday, November 22. An isolated depression at high levels (DANA), in the last 24 hours, has deposited around 128 litres/m² in the municipality of Carlet, in the comarca of Ribera Alta.

According to 112 emergencies – who had a busy day – this has been the region where the most rainfall has accumulated. After Carlet, La Vall de Laguar registered 18.2 litres/m², El Puig 14, Domeño 13.6, and Quart de Poblet, 13.2 litres/m², all recorded up until 8.30 pm this evening.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The storm didn’t miss out Alicante province

Alicante’s north coast suffered as well. The town of Benissa, in the Marina Alta region, experienced a sea spout around midday. This is a very unusual phenomenon in the form of a whirlpool that develops on the surface of the water, which can be seen in the tweet below.

Other outstanding records during the last hours of today have been 9 litres/m² in Pedreguer, in the province of Alicante, 7.2 in Vila-real, in the province of Castellon, and 7 litres/m² in Moixent, in Valencia province.

In Avamet’s records, it is stated that at the Tancat de la Pipa station in l’Albufera, 11.4 litres/m² have been collected today, as reported by levante-emv.com.

Manga marina frente a la costa de Benissa al mediodía.

——————

Mànega marina davant de la costa de Benissa al migdia. 📸 Daniel Toledo. pic.twitter.com/PqrUE6poMq — Climatología UA (@climatologia_ua) November 22, 2021

