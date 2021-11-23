Carlet in Valencia registers 128 litres/m² of rainfall

By
Chris King
-
0
Carlet in Valencia registers 128 litres/m² of rainfall
Carlet in Valencia registers 128 litres/m² of rainfall. image: twitter Daniel Toledo

Carlet in Valencia registers 128 litres/m² of rainfall

The weather alert in the Valencian Community was for the imminent arrival of heavy rains and storms, which has already had its consequences today, Monday, November 22. An isolated depression at high levels (DANA), in the last 24 hours, has deposited around 128 litres/m² in the municipality of Carlet, in the comarca of Ribera Alta.

According to 112 emergencies – who had a busy day – this has been the region where the most rainfall has accumulated. After Carlet, La Vall de Laguar registered 18.2 litres/m², El Puig 14, Domeño 13.6, and Quart de Poblet, 13.2 litres/m², all recorded up until 8.30 pm this evening.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The storm didn’t miss out Alicante province

Alicante’s north coast suffered as well. The town of Benissa, in the Marina Alta region, experienced a sea spout around midday. This is a very unusual phenomenon in the form of a whirlpool that develops on the surface of the water, which can be seen in the tweet below.

Other outstanding records during the last hours of today have been 9 litres/m² in Pedreguer, in the province of Alicante, 7.2 in Vila-real, in the province of Castellon, and 7 litres/m² in Moixent, in Valencia province.

In Avamet’s records, it is stated that at the Tancat de la Pipa station in l’Albufera, 11.4 litres/m² have been collected today, as reported by levante-emv.com.


 

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here