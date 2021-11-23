Armed police rescue one-week-old baby from freezing temperatures.

The dramatic rescue occurred on the M4 on Monday, November 22.

ARMED police rescued a one-week-old baby from a broken-down taxi on the M4 in freezing cold temperatures on Monday, November 22.

The mother and her newborn baby were stranded in near-freezing temperatures when their taxi broke down on the M4 and an armed officer from the Wiltshire Police Specialist Operations team had to rescue them.

In a tweet from the special operations team, they confirmed that one of their officers got to practice his “grandad skills” and this was hopefully the baby’s “only trip in the back of a police car.”

“One of our #armedpolice officers practising his grandad skills last night after being called to a broken down taxi on the M4.

“The mum & 1-week old baby were stranded in near-freezing temperatures but soon warmed up in what is hopefully their only trip in the back of a police car,” the tweet read.

— Wilts Specialist Ops (@WiltsSpecOps) November 23, 2021

A second tweet added: “Mum and baby were just fine and were able to continue their journey.”

