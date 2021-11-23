Arctic Monkeys headlining new Cala Mijas international festival

The British band chooses the Costa del Sol as the only date in Spain and shares the bill with Kraftwerk, Chet Faker, Blossoms and Love of Lesbian at the Cala Mijas International Festival.

Mijas enters the summer festival agenda with force with Arctic Monkeys and Kraftwerk as indisputable performers. The return of mass concerts and dance on the floor in the post-pandemic will be celebrated on the Costa del Sol with the new Cala Mijas International Festival.

For three days, from September 1 to 3, dozens of national and international groups will perform their music on a stage set between the beach and the charm of the picturesque town of Mijas.

Cala Mijas is presented to the public with the first preview of fourteen artists placed at the forefront of international festivals. After more than four years without setting foot on state soil, Arctic Monkeys will land in Cala Mijas on its only date in Spain.

“They will become the masters of ceremony of this inaugural edition of the festival of their own accord to reclaim their throne as the kings of British rock,” say the organisers.

Joining them will be the electronic pioneers, Kraftwerk, blasting their synthesizers in the town.

The lineup is completed with the spirituality of the Australian Chet Faker on his return to the stage with a new album under his arm, the British band Blossoms and the quintessential indietronic band Hot Chip.

Latin rhythms will go hand in hand with the most prominent ambassador of the genre today, Nathy Peluso, and Love of Lesbian will join the event with their arsenal of songs such as ‘Fantastic Shine.’

There will also be eighties pop of The Lathums with their debut album ‘How Beautiful Life Can Be,’ which was number one in the UK for weeks, the alternative electro-punk of El Columpio Asesino and the catchy melodies of Sen Senra.

The festival, according to its organisers, was born with “a clear commitment to guarantee a responsible model with the environment” that preserves the area and contributes to the local community, following the guidelines of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The vouchers will be on sale next Wednesday, December 1 at 9am, with the option of acquiring a ticket with camping included, through calamijas.com and seetickets.com/es.

Starting today at 11am, a waiting list opens at calamijas.com to access the pre-sale of tickets and the first 5,000 vouchers can be purchased at 80 euros on November 29.