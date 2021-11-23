Andalucia could face new restrictions



Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia, announced this Monday, November 22, that Andalucia could be facing new restrictions. The minister pointed out that the Covid-19 Committee of Experts that advises the Andalucian Government on the management of the pandemic will meet “in the coming days”.

Aguirre clarified to assembled journalists in Cordoba that he will receive “the technical reports regarding possible petitions, and the legal reports”, which he will then send “to the entire cabinet, and the Committee of Experts, and between us all we will assess the ideal date for the committee to meet”.

He did stress, however, “we start from a premise that we have low healthcare pressure, which reassures us. But, also we see a clear upward trend in the accumulated incidence of Covid-19 in Andalucia, which, for now, does not entail a great increase in healthcare pressure”. Although, Aguirre believes, it will “increase little by little.”

Consequently, he said, “we will have to take some measures, and all that will be assessed at the meeting of the Committee of Experts, which will take place throughout this week or early next week. And that will be a meeting for decision-making, and, taking into account the aforementioned technical and legal reports, some measures will have to be taken”.

One of the measures that the Board is studying is the obligation to have a certificate that certifies a person’s vaccination against Covid. This would be used in order to access health and social health centres, and possibly to “mass events and sports activities”, suggested Aguirre.

The Andalusian Government has already tried to implement this once, but the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) denied it. This was since the entire Andalucian population did not have access to vaccination at the time, stressed Aguirre, “but right now in Andalucia the one that has not been vaccinated is because they did not want to”.

“If we ask for this, which is possibly one of the requests we will make to the TSJA, they should not deny it, since access to vaccination is to 100 per cent of the Andalucian population”.

When asked whether he foresees that measures to prevent new infections will be adopted in Andalucia for Christmas, the Minister of Health asked for “great caution, mask, distance, ventilation, hand hygiene, and see the evolution that we are having”.

He concluded, “Taking into account the reality that we have, the high vaccination rate, and the incidence that we have, there is no reason to take any other measure”, as reported by diariosur.es.

