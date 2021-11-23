Alleged robbery warning for the Costa del Sol’s Mijas

Alleged robbery warning for the Costa del Sol’s Mijas.

One concerned mum shared a warning that was sent out to her school’s WhatsApp group. The warning message speaks of two alleged attacks that took place in La Cala. This is not something usual for the area but people should be on the lookout and stay safe.

The warning message read: “This has just been sent on my school watsapp group so thought should be shared Hello neighbours! Just wanted to give a heads up to everyone since I have been close to 2 knife point robberies today!

“First one this morning at the parking lot of Dunnes Store Mijas at 10 am a lady was stabbed in the hand and had everything stolen from her and the other an hour ago in La Cala Aldi where a mum from our school had her watch stolen while she was holding her 1 year old.

“She was pushed to the ground and they threatened to cut her 10 year old boy. The man who chased the thieves was stabbed in the leg 2 guys on motorcycles. Be careful when shopping!”

No further details are known at this time.


