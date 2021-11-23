13-year-old boy killed by stray bullet while sitting in his room.

Police hunt is underway for the shooter who killed a young boy while he played video games in his room.

POLICE are searching for a shooter responsible for killing a 13-year-old boy with a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom on Saturday, November 20.

The tragic incident, which killed 13-year-old Iran Moreno-Balvaneda, happened in Pasadena, USA and police are asking the public for help.

Pasadena Police are reporting that several shots were fired in the area and that a single bullet entered the window of the boy’s home, striking the teen whilst he played video games in his bedroom. His brothers and sisters were reportedly nearby when the horrific event occurred.

“[Iran] is a straight-A student. He spends all his time inside his room, with his family, and today is not there,” said Pasadena Police Chief John E. Perez.

Paramedics arrived within a few minutes of receiving the call from a distressed family member but after performing CPR and being transported to a local hospital, Iran was sadly declared dead.

“We don’t know who did this yet, but we will. We will catch these criminals and we will catch them quick,” Police Chief John E. Perez added.

The Pasadena Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information.

“If you know anything about this tragic incident, or you saw anything, please, please, please come forward to the Pasadena Police Department,” said police Cmdr. Mark Goodman. “We will keep your information anonymous. What we want to do is find the people who are responsible for this tragic incident and bring them to justice.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up.

