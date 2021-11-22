Woman ‘mortified’ after dating mishap

A woman was left ‘mortified’ after a dating mishap. The dating mistake has gone viral on TikTok.

One woman took to TikTok to share how her date went wrong before it even started. Meag had been planning on meeting up with a man who she met through the Hinge dating app. She was left mortified though when he made a slipup with a message.

Shortly before the pair were set to meet he sent a message to his friend. The message though was sent to Meag by mistake. Meag took to TikTok and shared a video showing screenshots of the messages.

She captioned the video: “@hinge where is my refund?”

Meag had begun the conversation: “Let’s meet there this time. Is that ok?”

Her date replied: “Totally understand. I gotta prove I’m not going to murder you I guess.”

The woman’s date then sent a message to his mate but sent it to her by mistake.

The date messaged his friend and included a screenshot of Meag’s Hinge profile. The message read: “My date tmrw,”

He went on to add: “Do not laugh. She’s nice and got jokes but defiantly blah.”

Meag shared what happened next with her TikTok followers. She said: “I texted him the next day saying ‘yeah I’m gonna have to pass’ and he left me on read. Never said a thing.”

The post has gone viral and thousands of comments have flooded in. One fan commented: “Never date anyone that spells definitely as defiantly. I did for way longer than I should’ve.”

Another TikTok user said: “Send him a screenshot of it and say ‘my date tomorrow. Don’t laugh, he spells definitely ‘deifiantly’ but say he won’t murder me.”

