Valencian Community to implement Covid passport in ‘next few days’

Ximo Puig, The president of the Consell, confirmed this Sunday, November 21 that in “the next few days” the Valencian Community will implement the Covid certificate. Puig pointed out this was necessary in order to achieve the “maximum security” of people.

Speaking to the press after attending a concert organized by the Generalitat Valenciana and the Federation of Musical Societies of the Valencian Community (FSMCV), Puig said, “I can’t say what day, but in the next few days I will”.

He added that he believed the current situation of increased infections, incidence, and hospital occupancy, “can be overcome if we do things properly, although we cannot have the absolute security”. Puig highlighted the situation in other European states, where things are a lot worse.

Through tools such as the Covid certificate, and measures including safe distancing, the president advocated seeking and guaranteeing “maximum security”, especially in closed spaces.

According to data, the percentage of vaccination of the Valencian Community is already 92 per cent of the target population, a scenario that “is helping to defeat the pandemic that is still here”.

For this reason, he has urged “to continue using the mask, which is a fundamental instrument”, and, “to be prudent”, while again encouraging the final 8 per cent of people who have not been vaccinated to get immunised against coronavirus.

Last Thursday 18, Puig promised that a solution would be reached this week regarding the implementation of the Covid passport in “some spaces” that unvaccinated people will not be able to access. “Our will is that there are no restrictions, and act with all the instruments we have”, he reiterated.

Puig then explained that the Ministry of Health seeks the best solution “not fall into any legal contradiction”, and that the TSJCV authorises the implementation of the certificate, since in some communities the courts overthrew it, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

