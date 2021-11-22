UK: New homes required to have EV charging stations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce that all new UK homes will be required to EV charging stations. The new requirement, which would become effective in 2022, is one of the many initiatives the UK is planning in moving to reduce carbon emissions and a greener economy.

The UK government has already announced that intends to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, with hybrid sales allowed until 2035. Critics say that as yet there is no clear government plan on how they are going to achieve this.

Higher petrol costs and greater awareness of the need to go green, has seen the electric car sales market grow rapidly. In 2019 it grew by 66% and it is set to grow by a similar percentage in 2021 with new registration accounting for up to 23% of new car sales. Traditionally October is a good month for sales as it is a new plate month. As at the end of October 2021 there were over 345,000 pure-electric cars and more than 675,000 plug-in models (plug-in hybrids PHEVs included).

The requirement for new builds to provide charging points will also apply to any property undergoing a major renovation. It is expected that the requirement to have EV charging stations will result in another 145,000 installations over the coming years.

