Russian model’s £270,000 jewel-encrusted Lamborghini involved in crash

A Russian model has been left devastated after her jewel-encrusted Lamborghini was involved in a horror crash. The car, which she bought in 2019 for £270,000 is covered in 2 million Swarovski crystals.

Apparently the model, Daria Radionova, was not in the car at the time and had been parked. Information that is emerging suggests the car was crashed into by a passing vehicle. The extent of the damage is not yet known but pictures on Instagram suggest the vehicle to be badly damaged.

Radionova has said on her Instragram that “I hope karma slaps you in the face before I do”.

Her car, a Lamborghini Aventador, can reach speeds of 217.5mph. After purchasing the car she splashed out thousands for a Tooting-based company to place two million Swarovski jewels on the car. The job reportedly took workers 700 hours to install the crystals by hand.

This is not the first time she has had a jewel increased car having had her previous vehicle, a C-class Mercedes which was an early 21st birthday present, encrusted in Swarovski crystals.

The model is well known for her flamboyance and rather expensive tastes, particularly for crystals. She is well known for making grand appearances and for appealing to her 600,000 instagram followers.

The cost of repairs to the jewel-encrusted Lamborghini are not know at this time.

