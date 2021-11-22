Precautionary lockdown of school following gun threat

A school in Greater Manchester was put on a precautionary lockdown after a person made a gun threat on social media earlier today, November 22.

Armed police officers rushed to Golborne High School in Wigan after receiving reports of someone claiming to have a gun.

A group of parents were seen gathered outside the school gates this afternoon as cars lined up on the adjacent road, The Manchester Evening News reported.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Worried parents

The panicked families, who live nearby, said they scrambled to the scene after seeing social media posts about the incident.

“I had no idea what was going on, I called them and got no response. It was scary,” they said.

Another parent said: “I was with my wife at home and we got a call that something had happened so I shot down here.”

Police response

Several police cars and armed officer transport vehicles were seen at the school gates.

Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10:42 today, November 22, police were called to reports that an individual was making threats to Golborne High School, Golborne, claiming they were in possession of a firearm.”

“Armed officers have been deployed to the scene and the school has been put on a precautionary lockdown.”

“The threats were made over the internet and no one has approached the area with a firearm.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.