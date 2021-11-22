Precautionary lockdown of school following gun threat

A school in Greater Manchester was put on a precautionary lockdown after a person made a gun threat on social media earlier today, November 22.
Armed police officers rushed to Golborne High School in Wigan after receiving reports of someone claiming to have a gun.
A group of parents were seen gathered outside the school gates this afternoon as cars lined up on the adjacent road, The Manchester Evening News reported.
Worried parents
The panicked families, who live nearby, said they scrambled to the scene after seeing social media posts about the incident.
“I had no idea what was going on, I called them and got no response. It was scary,” they said.
Another parent said: “I was with my wife at home and we got a call that something had happened so I shot down here.”
Police response
Several police cars and armed officer transport vehicles were seen at the school gates.
Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 10:42 today, November 22, police were called to reports that an individual was making threats to Golborne High School, Golborne, claiming they were in possession of a firearm.”
“Armed officers have been deployed to the scene and the school has been put on a precautionary lockdown.”
“The threats were made over the internet and no one has approached the area with a firearm.”
