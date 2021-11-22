Police and protesters clash as Cadiz metal strike continues

Police and protesters clash as the indefinite Cadiz metal strike continues.

The indefinite metal strike is now starting its seventh day of strike action. Police and protesters have been clashing in the Bazán neighbourhood of San Fernando.

Protesters have again tried try to cut off bridge access to the Navantia shipyard in San Fernando. This is the only way to access the factory. Protesters had also used this measure on Saturday. This time though the protesters were met by a huge deployment of police officers intent on guaranteeing access to the factory for workers.

Reportedly protests have been spreading throughout the Bazán neighbourhood. Police have been deployed in the area but barricades and containers have been set on fire and left to burn. This has affected traffic at times.

Due to the clashes buses that were attempting to bring workers to the factory have had to turn around, according to union sources. The buses set about returning employees home again.

Antonio Montoro the secretary of FICA UGT hopes that an agreement can be reached soon. The strike is costing workers and companies dearly.

As reported by 20 minutes: “in Puerto Real, a picket line with union representatives is gathered at the gates of Dragados to denounce the “pressures” that some employees are suffering from this company to go to their jobs, according to CC.OO. and UGT spokespersons.”

