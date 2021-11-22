No Covid passport in Andalucia, for the moment. The vice-president of the Andalucian regional government and councillor for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Maiín, said on Monday, November 22.

Although, he did mention that the increase in coronavirus infections in central Europe is “especially worrying” for tourism. But he predicted that the use of the covid passport in Andalucia, a measure that has already been applied in Austria, “does not seem necessary at the moment, especially for the access to establishments.”

“Let’s hope that it doesn’t come to that,” he said in press statements Seville. At the moment, there is an increase in cases in Andalucia, but thanks to the vaccination programme this is not accompanied by an increase in hospitalisations.

In this sense, “we have always been ahead of the pandemic and now we cannot take steps backwards, not only to save lives, which is the main thing, but in the social and economic sphere it would be tremendously difficult to assume at a time like this”, Marin pointed out.

In any case, the Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts, known as the committee of experts, will be “alert” to how the situation in Andalucia evolves “in case any decision has to be taken”.

At the moment, all people living in Andalucia who have been double vaccinated can obtain a copy of proof of vaccination for travel overseas from their local health centre or via the SAS app.

