Navarra to request TSJN Covid passport authorisation this Wednesday

As explained in a press release today, Monday, November 22, the Government of Navarra will send an application to the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN) this Wednesday, November 24, requesting judicial ratification of the imposition of Covid passports in the community.

According to this release, if it receives the endorsement of the court, then the passports would be in force between Saturday, November 27 and Thursday, January 6, 2022, both inclusive. The passport would need to be presented “in restaurants, discos, nightclubs, establishments with a coffee-show license, and bars with a special license”. In the latter, it will be requested from 00.00 hours.

Also, the document “will be verified in mass events with the consumption of food and/or drink held indoors”. As indicated by the Executive, the details will be specified “once the text is presented”.

Where required, the accreditation can be downloaded from the Personal Health Folder (CPS), and stored on a mobile phone, or it can be printed off. It includes three scenarios: vaccination certificate (complete guideline), test certificate (negative PCR in the last 72 hours, or negative antigen test in the last 48 hours), and recovery certificate (issued after having recovered from Covid-19, and its validity is 180 days).

Over the last seven days, there has been an increase in the number of downloads of the Covid certificate through the Personal Health Folder. In total, last week there were reportedly a total of 37,565 downloads of this document in its different versions (vaccination, diagnostic tests, and recovery from the disease) by 34,014 people, as reported by navarra.elespanol.com.

