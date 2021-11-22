Multiple injuries as SUV speeds into Wisconsin Xmas parade

There are reports of a red SUV speeding into a marching Christmas parade in Waukesha, a western suburb of Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin, today, Sunday, November 21.

It is believed that as many as 30 have been injured in the incident, including a group of elderly women who were part of a ‘Dancing Grannies’ float. Videos have been posted on social media showing the moment the vehicle drives at speed through the marchers. As it subsequently crashes out through barriers, police officers are heard firing shots at the vehicle.

An intern with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kaylee Staral, told CNN how she witnessed the event, “Probably around 20 to 30 minutes into the parade, a red SUV came running down the middle of the street – there were a lot of screams – and we almost thought maybe it was Santa, but it was a red SUV and it hit a lot of people”.

Ms Staral said that the police had estimated around 30 people were probably injured as a result. There were “multiple people on the ground” after the car left, she added. “Right in front of me, in the little spot where I was sitting, probably four people were down”. They were not moving but she saw them still breathing, she added.

On their official Facebook page, Waukesha Police Department was urging the public to “avoid the downtown area for the time being”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

UPDATE: The suspected vehicle had allegedly been found and one person arrested, but there is no official confirmation from the police.

