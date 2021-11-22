Meghan Markle’s dad ‘calls for her to be stripped of her title’ after appearing on The Ellen Show.

Only eight months after interviewing with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan has appeared on US TV again. She appeared on The Ellen show and spoke about family life with Harry and time away from the firm. Meghan Markle’s dad was embarrassed over the interview with Ellen Degeneres. He believes she should be stripped of her Royal title, according to reports.

Thomas Markle previously worked as a lighting director in Hollywood and helped Meghan when she first started out in the acting business.

Mr Markle told the Sun: “She insulted the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people.

“She made a complete fool of herself and should lose her title.

“I love my daughter but her performance was ridiculous.”

Meghan’s dad did not even get a mention during the interview. He commented: “I’m disappointed she didn’t mention me. I hooked her up with a director on the General Hospital TV show and that got her a couple of lines on one of the shows which got her a union card.

“It’s really difficult to get a job without a card so that was crucial. I paid for the card too. I’ve been disappointed all this hasn’t been acknowledged.”

