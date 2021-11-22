MARBELLA mayor plans to sign an Emergency Decree over storm damage caused during the weekend of November 19 to 21.

The Government team spent much of the weekend in contact with officials of the Junta de Andalucia and the central Government, through the Department of Coasts, “so that each administration assumes its powers in restitution of the affected areas.”

This was explained on Sunday morning by the general director of Beaches, Victoria Martín-Lomeña, during his visit to the affected section of Río Verde beach, which is among the areas that have suffered the most from the inclement weather.

This has not been the only area affected, since the city’s coastline “has suffered damage from one end to the other, as we have verified as we have travelled to assess the incidents”, pointed out Martín -Lomeña, who has been accompanied by the advisor to Playas, Francisco Gaona, and the manager of the supply and sanitation concession company, Hidralia, Fulgencio Díaz.

“It has been very damaging, starting with San Pedro Alcantara, where the damage has been very great and where there have been losses of a manifold which controls movement of waste water passing through the beaches of Casablanca and Venus and the water has affected the very premises of the Puerto Deportivo Virgen del Carmen”, he explained while adding that “in the eastern part of Marbella there have been very important losses of sand.”

Similar problems have been experienced all along the coast of the Costa del Sol.

