Madrid hit-and-run victim named. Claudia S.M., 20, had her whole life ahead of her. But the recklessness of a driver put an end to her dreams in the early hours of last Saturday morning in the Moncloa area of Madrid. He rammed into her at high speed and ran over her, causing her death. Instead of stopping to help her, he fled. Claudia’s older sister, according to an acquaintance of the family, was present at the scene. “Her trauma will remain forever,” says this person, very affected by what happened.

The young hit-and-run victim was studying medicine at the Complutense University of Madrid, like her sister. She was originally from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where her parents are cardiologists. Both work at the Hospital Universitario Insular de Gran Canaria, where her mother is also dean of cardiology. The couple also have a practice in the centre of the capital of Gran Canaria and enjoy a high level of prestige. Claudia wanted to follow in their footsteps.

The family’s close friend said the following in reference to the mother of the deceased: “She is the best on the island. I had several meals with them, as well as being patient, like all my family. She is the only one who had the skill to operate on my niece, as the intervention required ‘going through’ her heart to get behind it, where the problem was”.

A happy upbringing

Claudia grew up in a joyful environment marked by study, music and sport. As a teenager, she participated in several races in Gran Canaria and played the cello, one of her great hobbies. She was part of a symphonic pop-rock group led by the professor of medicine Manuel Sosa and gave other chamber music recitals in small towns on the island.

Integrated into University life

Once in Madrid, the young hit-and-run victim lived in the Colegio Mayor Universitario Berrospe, in Ciudad Universitaria, located very close to where the events took place in the early hours of last Saturday morning. Berrospe is a women’s and religious college run by the Jesuit Daughters of Jesus. Claudia had many friends there and often took part in the outings organised by the school. In the photos, she is always smiling. She was also a member of the girls’ volleyball team.

In a publication posted on its social networks, the university stressed that it had always been Claudia’s ‘home’, “where she has shared and given so much of her life”. The student residence organised a prayer evening on Saturday evening and a mass on Sunday in the parish of San Bruno. Claudia’s parents left for Madrid on Saturday afternoon.

Minute silence

Today, November 22, The students of the medicine faculty at the Complutense university were sent an email from the faculty. “Dear all, In homage to the third year student of the Degree in Medicine, Claudia, who died last weekend in a tragic accident, you are called to hold a minute’s silence, this Tuesday 23rd November: – main door of the Faculty, at 11:30 am. – Door A, Hospital Clínico San Carlos, at 12:15 h. – door Pabellón Docente, Hospital 12 de Octubre, at 11:30 h.”

Students will remember her at the university where she was so close to achieving her dream of becoming a cardiologist and also staff and fellow med students at the hospitals where she did practical lessons at.

May her beautiful soul never be forgotten.

