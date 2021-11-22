Lions roar back for Christmas

THE Teulada-Moraira Lions invite readers to their free annual carol concert, What a Cracker VIII.

This will be held at 6pm on Sunday, December 12 in Moraira’s Church Square.

“Having had to cancel last year because of Covid, our eighth Christmas concert returns this year to its outdoor venue,” the Lions’ Helen Chapman said

“Wrap up warm, although we hope everyone will feel more comfortable staying outside for this event and there is no worry about raising the roof with your singing!”

The singing will be supported by the Salvation Army band, with special guests Julia Bless, the Montgo Chorale and the SupaUke Ukuleles also performing.

“Most importantly, we want you to come along in good voice and join with us singing some of your favourite carols to get in the Christmas mood,” Helen said.

There will be stalls with a selection of Christmas goodies including specially-designed Christmas ards and the 2022 Lions calendar.

These are also available at the Lion’s Den charity shop beneath the Pepe La Sal supermarket on the Centro Comercial, Moraira.

“Christmas is all about giving and there is no entrance fee for this superb concert, that’s our gift to you,” Helen added. “In turn we will be taking a collection for the work of the Salvation Army with the homeless in the area. So put this date in your diaries and come along to enjoy a rousing sing-song.”

To find out more about the work of the Teulada-Moraira Lions or getting involved, take a look at the www.tmlions.com webpage.