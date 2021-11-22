Lions roar back for Christmas

By
Linda Hall
-
0
SNEAK PREVIEW: One of the photographs in the Lions’ 2020 calendar Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira Lions

THE Teulada-Moraira Lions invite readers to their free annual carol concert, What a Cracker VIII.

This will be held at 6pm on Sunday, December 12 in Moraira’s Church Square.

“Having had to cancel last year because of Covid, our eighth Christmas concert returns this year to its outdoor venue,” the Lions’ Helen Chapman said

“Wrap up warm, although we hope everyone will feel more comfortable staying outside for this event and there is no worry about raising the roof with your singing!”

The singing will be supported by the Salvation Army band, with special guests Julia Bless, the Montgo Chorale and the SupaUke Ukuleles also performing.

“Most importantly, we want you to come along in good voice and join with us singing some of your favourite carols to get in the Christmas mood,” Helen said.


There will be stalls with a selection of Christmas goodies including specially-designed Christmas ards and the 2022 Lions calendar.

These are also available at the Lion’s Den charity shop beneath the Pepe La Sal supermarket on the Centro Comercial, Moraira.

“Christmas is all about giving and there is no entrance fee for this superb concert, that’s our gift to you,” Helen added. “In turn we will be taking a collection for the work of the Salvation Army with the homeless in the area. So put this date in your diaries and come along to enjoy a rousing sing-song.”


To find out more about the work of the Teulada-Moraira Lions or getting involved, take a look at the www.tmlions.com  webpage.

https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

