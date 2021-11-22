Help from the Ministry

Linda Hall
SPORTS COMPLEX: Ready for Women’s World Handball Championship Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA town hall received €933,525 from the Ministry of Culture and Sport towards repairs to the Palacio de los Deportes.

Exhaustive €5.588 million renovations to the sports complex are currently converting the centre into a perfect facility for Torrevieja’s sportspeople as well as national and international competitions, said Torrevieja’s mayor Eduardo Dolon.

The first of these is the 2021 Women’s World Handball Championship held between December 1 and December 19.

Torrevieja, which is hosting the championships with Lliria (Valencia), Castellon and Granollers (Barcelona), will be the base for two groups, one of which includes the Spanish side.

The national team will be facing Argentina, Austria and China in Group H, while the Netherlands, Sweden, Puerto Rico and Uzbekistan belonging to Group D will also be based in Torrevieja.

This important financial contribution from the Sports Ministry’s Sports Council (CSD) is allocated to municipalities which support, encourage and promote sport by organising national and international events, Dolon explained.


