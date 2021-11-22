THE Teatre Serrano in Gandia will host the 43rd edition of its Sports Awards on Saturday, November 27 at 8pm.

Councillor for Sports, Lydia Morant, presented the Gandia sports awards.

She said: “After a year in which we had to give up the typical format of the Sports Awards, we return to the traditional format because competitions have been taking place again.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is the most important event of the year organised by the sports department, which pays tribute to all the athletes in the city for their effort. This year the motto is ´The art of being sport,´ and will pay tribute to art and sports.

The Sports Councillor said it “will be broadcast live on the Sports Service’s social networks,” and “parents, relatives and friends who are unable to attend in person” can follow it online.

A total of 32 teams have confirmed they will attend the event and present a candidate for the Best Athlete in Gandia.

The awards, including the awards for special mentions and the Damia Catala award, were created by the Gala Council.

Councillor Morant said: “Every year it is more difficult to choose the best athletes because we have outstanding resumes of professionals who have achieved very important sporting successes such as being champions of Spain or international participations.”

The awards will be presented by Dario Piera, presenter, who will also star in a couple of performances.

In addition, the event will be entertained by the Dance Room Gandia group and the Vida Gandia Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.