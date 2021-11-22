Five dead after car drives through Wisconsin Christmas parade. More than 40 people have been injured.

The Red SUV drove into the Christmas parade in Waukesha shortly before 5pm on Sunday, November 21.

One father has told how he went from “one crumpled body to the other” as he searched for his daughter.

The Waukesha Police Department took to Facebook and commented on the tragic incident: “At this time, we can confirm that five people are deceased and over 40 are injured,”

“However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information.”

One person of interest has been questioned already. It is believed that this person may have a criminal history and could have been involved in a knife incident earlier the same day. According to NBC, the person could have been fleeing the earlier incident when they crashed into the parade.

Speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel a Waukesha school district board member explained how he had searched for his daughter: “There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere,”

“I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,”

“My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

Nurse Jodi Sigsime witnessed the shocking incident. She tried to help one little boy and said: “I didn’t have to do CPR on him but I felt his neck for a pulse, and he had one, but his eyes were barely open. All I can remember was that his sweet, little innocent face was purple. He wasn’t really with us at all.”

“We are a small community, this kind of stuff doesn’t really happen… I hope that I can see this little boy make it through it… I would love, love to give him a hug if he’s okay.”

