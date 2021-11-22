Covid-19 infections double in Spain

Infections in Spain has seen Covid-19 infections double in 20 days, whilst hospital admissions grew by 14% over the last week. Although the rate at which infections are spreading is much lower than during summer 2020, the health ministry has expressed concern and the need for caution.

With a large part of the population already vaccinated, some sources are starting to speak of a sixth wave due to the evolution of the virus and the pandemic. The growth in cases and the talk of a potential new wave coincide with the ending of restrictions a month and half ago, the increase in the numbers of foreign tourists and the drop in temperature. The latter in particular sees more socialising indoors which has shown to aid the spread of the virus.

The number of active cases in the Valencian Community nearly doubled in the first few weeks of November to 5,305. Since then the numbers have been steadily increasing. Currently the incidence rate is almost 114 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is significantly lower than before but still much higher than what is considered a safe level.

Health authorities have called on people not to relax and to continue complying with restrictions – using a mask, washing and sanitising hands and keeping your distance.

At this stage there is not yet talk of further restrictions but if Covid-19 infections double in the coming weeks, then it is likely health authorities will be forced to act. That could see some restrictions being put in place over the Christmas season, traditionally a time for families.

