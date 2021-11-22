Christmas market in Altea

Linda Hall
CRAFT FAIR: 30 stalls selling handmade items Photo credit: Amata

A CHRISTMAS craft fair will be held in front of Altea’s hall from December 3-5 between 11am and 9pm.

Thirty craftspeople will be selling their pottery, glasswork, wooden and soft toys, leather, jewellery and other handmade items.

“Plus, of course, typical Christmas delicacies as well as cheeses, sausages and even a stall with sweet and savoury pancakes,” announced organisers Amata.

