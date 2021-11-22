British Airways considers axing Heathrow flights due to increasing charges.

The boss of British Airways has claimed that the company will look at cutting flights from Heathrow airport if charges are increased.

Luis Gallego the IAG chief executive has commented that Heathrow’s fees are already high. He believes that the fees are becoming “more and more expensive”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Heathrow airport has claimed that it is worth the money and compared itself to a high-quality supermarket. A spokesperson for the airport’s owners explained that an increase in charges will help the airport “deliver key investments in the next five years to protect passenger service”.

The spokesperson added: “Just as Aldi offers great food, plenty of Brits are still very happy to shop at Waitrose and appreciate the value for money they get.”

Mr Gallego commented: “Hiking charges will not help. It will not attract demand – it will have the opposite effect.

“If the rise in landing charges goes ahead, I know IAG will not be alone in reconsidering our airlines’ use of Heathrow.”

Willie Walsh the previous IAG chief commented that the airport could shoot itself in the foot as customers “have an option to go somewhere else”.

He commented: “You can make a strong case that not only should airport charges not go up, but in fact I think you could argue that they could come down and Heathrow could continue to be fully financed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.