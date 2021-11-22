Brit nurse feared swept away in the Red Sea by freak current during a scuba diving trip.

Louise Houslip, 37 is a British nurse. She had been diving with her boyfriend in the Red Sea on Friday when she went missing. It is feared that she was swept away during a scuba dive.

A search operation has put in place by the Egyptian military. The operation is said to be huge and was still continuing on Sunday night, November 21. Divers in the Red Sea have survived for many days previously so the search operation is still hopeful.

Speaking to The Sun a source commented: “She was out with a qualified guide and suddenly she just vanished.

“The waters are mild out there and divers have been known to survive for days.”

Louise had headed to the Red Sea for a break from London. She had been training nurses for one of London’s hospitals. Louise comes from Guernsey originally and is an experienced scuba diver.

