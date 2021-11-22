Black Friday roulette

ORIHUELA shops are celebrating Black Friday with a draw for vouchers totalling €2,500.

“This is a vital week for Orihuela businesses, just before Christmas,” said Commerce councillor Victor Bernabeu as he launched the initiative accompanied by Ascensio Perez, president of the Orihuela Shop-owners Association (ACMO).

“We are working hand-in-hand with ACMO to give visibility to the scheme and boost local commerce on Friday November 26 and Saturday 27.

Friday sees the ACM Ruleta (Roulette) and the chance to win a €10 voucher to be exchanged in participating Orihuela shops on November 26 and 27. To take enter, shoppers need tickets from any ACMO shop received for purchases made between November 22 and 26.

This should be taken on November 26 between 11am and 1pm to the Ruleta de ACMO that will be installed on the corner of Calle Mayor-Calle Lopez Pozas.

There will also be an afternoon session in Avenida de España between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.