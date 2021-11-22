AVE slows down

AVE LINK: More high speed trains needed claim Elche and Orihuela Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE mayor Carlos Gonzalez has requested an urgent meeting with Isaias Taobas, president of Spain’s railways operator Renfe.

It was essential to discuss modifications to the AVE high speed train between Elche and Madrid, Gonzalez said.

Two of Elche’s four daily AVEs now stop in Alicante City and Villena, adding more than 30 minutes to the journey and making the service less competitive, he pointed out.

Renfe’s decision had caused “logical concern and disquiet” both socially and economically, the mayor revealed.

News of the addition of another two stops arrived only days after Gonzalez had written to Taobas, asking for more Elche-Madrid trains.

“More trains would mean increased demand,” Gonzalez argued.


Orihuela mayor Emilio Bascuñana was equally unhappy, as the two extra stops added 40 minutes to the AVE journey between the city and Madrid.

“This decision impairs the service and adversely affects users, precisely when we were asking for at least 14 trains a day in order to provide minimum coverage,” Bascuñana complained.


