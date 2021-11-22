Antequera threatened by a lack of rainfall

Antequera threatened by a lack of rainfall. image: flickr

The serious lack of rains that are occurring in the middle of November is creating an unusual problem in the Antequera region. Some areas are already seeing their water resources diminished, or are facing that prospect in the not too distant future.

In Campillos there have already been nightly cuts in the water supply for about a week, due to the delicate state of the Majavea and Peñarrubia aquifers. Between the two sources, about 14 litres of water per second are currently entering the tanks, when the usual amount is more than double that figure.

If the water reserves continue to drop, and the rain does not arrive in the area soon, in the short term, the authorities will have to intervene again with “more serious and harsh” cuts, or even supply the citizens with water tanks, and tankers.

This is a situation that is already more than familiar to municipalities such as Fuente de Piedra, or Valle de Abdalajis. In these places, the distribution and filling of carafes and bottles of water is already a daily routine.

In the case of the town of Villafontense, this situation is about to end. After more than four years without drinking water coming out of the tap, the declaration is imminent that the water is finally suitable for human consumption.

Definitive tests are already being carried out to make the water from the new well drinkable. The results have been satisfactory, so if there is no unforeseen event, this basic service will be restored by the end of the year, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


