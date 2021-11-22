A SPECTACULAR Christmas fundraising event returns to Marbella as ever generous restaurateur Sandro Morelli opens his Villa Tiberio to raise funds for the Cudeca Foundation.

Always popular this is one of two charity events normally held at the famous Marbella restaurant but the pandemic has made it more difficult over the past 18 months for Sandro to be able to host this special charity dinners.

There is no question as to how committed he is to raise funds for different charities and so far, has over the years been able to pass almost €700,000 (of which more than 160,000 has gone to Cudeca) to charities on the Costa del Sol and the UK.

The Cudeca Christmas party will be held on the evening of Thursday December 16 kicking off with drinks on the terrace of the award-winning gardens at Villa Tiberio followed by a three-course meal served with wine.

Part of the fun of the event is the sheer quality of the musical entertainment which this year includes Mr Maph, Helena Paul, Steve Haughay (Stelvis), Sam Anderson as Marilyn Monroe, Mario Ross as Tom Jones, Maya Myluv and Zoë Hughes, all hosted by another popular name on the coast, Nathan Dean.

Fully inclusive tickets are priced at €75 each of which €25 will be donated to Cudeca and remembering it is a fundraising Christmas Party there will also be a raffle/auction/silent auction to raise much needed funds.

To make your reservation call Villa Tiberio on 952 771 799 and if anyone wishes to donate a prize, please contact Esther Ráez with the Communication & Fundraising department of the Cudeca Hospice at [email protected] or 697 146 987.

Thank you for reading ‘A spectacular Christmas fundraising event returns to Marbella’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.