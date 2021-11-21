Weevils under control

By Linda Hall
Weevils under control
ORIHUELA'S PALMERAL: The second-largest palm forest in Europe Photo credit: palmeraldeorihuela.com

CULTURAL association Amigos del Castillo de Orihuela claimed that red palm weevils are destroying the city’s Palmeral forest.

Owing to “considerable neglect” and “progressive deterioration” a great number of trees were affected, the association maintained.

Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio, insisted that city hall was making huge efforts to maintain and conserve the Palmeral.

“The weevils have not gone, and nor will it be easy to get rid of them, but that does not mean that the situation is worse than it was some years ago, when we hardly knew how to control them,” Aparicio said.

