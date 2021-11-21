Two teenagers held on suspicion of murder after Manchester hit and run

A Manchester hit and run has turned into a murder investigation that has seen two teenagers arrested after a man died from his injuries. The car which struck the man made off from the scene after the incident in Deansgate, Greater Manchester.

A 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were detained after the police traced a black Audi A3 to an address in Lancashire. The murder charge has arisen as police believe the victim, a pedestrian in his early 20s, was in an altercation with the occupants of the vehicle before he was struck with the car in the early hours of Sunday 21 November.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the ambulance service, who then called the officers in for assistance with the Manchester hit and run shortly after 3 am.

Supt Arif Nawaz, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends who are understandably devastated and we immediately launched an investigation to get the answers they rightly deserve.

“At this stage, we believe the man may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the Audi on foot moments before the collision occurred. A number of lines of inquiry have been followed up already overnight which has then led to the arrest of two males in Lancashire on suspicion of murder.

“A cordon remains in place and officers are at the scene doing CCTV checks, taking statements and gathering as much evidence as possible so there may be delays on the roads in the area.

“We would ask that anyone who may have seen anything, or anyone who may have seen the black Audi before or after the collision, should get in touch as the smallest bit of information could assist with our investigation.”

