Two great tribute concerts from Occio Music coming up in Mijas playing the best of the Bee Gees, the Police and the Rolling Stones.

Both concerts will take place at the Las Lagunas Theatre with tickets costing €15 (plus booking fee) in advance via online agencies or €20 on the night, with doors opening at 9pm and the shows starting at 9.30pm.

First up, on Friday November 26 is a double tribute presenting the Bee Gees Tribute Show, one of the best covers on the Costa as they run through the Brothers Gibb songbook.

Many think the Gibbs are Australian but in fact they were originally born on the Isle of Man and on November 3 this year, the Island’s Post Office released a set of seven stamps honouring last surviving member of the group, Sir Barry Gibb.

Also appearing will be the Cops, a fantastic tribute to British trio (at least two were British with drummer Stewart Copeland being American) the Police featuring all of that band’s greatest hits.

A few weeks later on December 18, get your ‘yayas’ out as the Las Lagunas Theatre welcomes the Honky Tonk Cats a Spanish band who have a huge choice of songs from one of the UK’s longest surviving rock bands.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are the two remaining members of trio Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys who went on to join Brian Jones in the first incarnation of the Stones.

