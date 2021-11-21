The price for the UK’s ‘most disgusting house’ had bidders reeling

Shock bidding war for the UK’s most disgusting house

When a property branded the UK’s most disgusting house went up for sale at auction, noone expected anyone to want to make the stinking property their home. Everyone was left reeling, however, when a shock bidding war pushed the price up even after the customers had seen the state it was in.

The house in Stoke, Plymouth, had been photographed in a state of disarray with cider bottles full of urine dotted around the floor and newspapers dating back to 2008 littered in every room. Waist-high piles of rubbish including carrier bags and pizza boxes covered up thick dirt on the floors.

On the outside of the house, nettles and chocking vines had made an almost impenetrable hedge. The semi-detached, three-bedroom house had a guide price of £110,000 when the bidding started. The price went up by £5,000 with every bid and finished up selling for £35,000 more than expected, shocking the people at the auction house.

The house had been taken on by a property company after the son of the previous owner had said he was “unable to cope” with the situation. They got a rubbish removal and cleaning company to gut the house from top to bottom before sending it to the auctioneers. Before the cleanup operation, the auction company were not able to gain access to all of the rooms.

This sale comes after another property that could be branded the UK’s most disgusting house went on sale in Cardiff for £20,000. Jim Demitriou, the national valuer for SDL auctions said: “The successful bidder will get everything that’s inside the home. It saves the owner the trouble of clearing it out. That’s why it is more suited to an auction. The fact that it’s messy means that it stands out, it gets your attention. We’re here to make the property sell, the more interest, the more people bid. We’ve had a lot of interest in it. We’ve got about 90 people waiting to view it and about 40 registered to bid.”

