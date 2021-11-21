Thanks, Birthday Boys!

MICHAEL HACK and Robert Smith held their joint birthday party last month.

The popular couple, 70 and 60 years’ young respectively, live in Quesada (Rojales) and are famous for their quizzes.

Rather than receive presents, they asked their guests to bring donations for a Formentera del Segura animal charity.

The Asociacion de animales Por los que no tienen voz (For those with no voice) helps street cats in Formentera, working with the town hall to implement the Trap, Neuter and Return programme (CES).

Over the past few years the charity’s role has unfortunately increased, as many kittens are still handed to the police or left in boxes by bins.

It is not a sanctuary and relies entirely on volunteers to help but although the charity receives some government money and funding from the town hall for the CES scheme, looking after so many kittens means many vet visits and special food.

“That is why Michael and Rob’s support over the years is so greatly appreciated,” Linda Sheppard told the Euro Weekly News.

“The couple’s birthday bash raised €925 through the kind donations of their friends. This will go towards reducing some of our vet’s bills, which are very high this year.”

In addition to this large sum of money, Michael and Rob visited the kittens still looking for homes and fell in love with them all but could only take one home.

She has now settled in with their other pets and is enjoying her new life, while the remaining five kittens looking for forever homes can be viewed on the Asociacion de animales Por los que no tienen voz Facebook page.