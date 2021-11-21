Spanish town named among Top 10 most beautiful in Europe



Albarracin, a town in Spain, has been named among the Top 10 most beautiful in Europe. Located in the southwest of the province of Teruel, this charming municipality with its medieval architecture really is a special place.

A recent study by the British price comparison website, Uswitch, analysed posts on the Instagram and Pinterest social networks to discover which were the most beautiful towns in Europe. They looked mainly for popularity, presence, and the number of ‘likes’ achieved by each town. As a result, Albarracin came in tenth position, the only Spanish town on the list.

This is not the only recognition the town has obtained. Last year, this municipality was chosen by Lonely Planet readers as one of the most beautiful inland towns in Spain.

Strolling through its historic center with the high walls will take you back to the Middle Ages. You can discover spectacular views of the town from many of its streets. On any visit to this quaint town, it is recommended to wear comfortable walking shoes as there are many steep slopes.

Enjoy the magnificent Plaza Mayor, or the Albarracin Museum, which, located in an old hospital, is the best place to learn about the history of the municipality. There are stunning ecclesiastical monuments such as the Cathedral of the Savior, the most emblematic of the city, with its Gothic and Renaissance style, dating back to the 16th century.

To get to Albarracin by car from Teruel itself you must take Av. Zaragoza along the N-234/N-420. After 2 km, turn onto the A-1512, which takes you directly to this beautiful town. The distance between both points is 37.1 km, about 36 minutes, as reported by 20minutos.es.

