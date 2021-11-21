SMGS in Murcia

By
Linda Hall
-
0
SMGS in Murcia
ALTORREAL MATCH: (l to r) Steve, Noe, Kev, Mickey, Pat, Big Tony and Little Keith

THE San Miguel Golf Society (SMGS) recently met at Altorreal in Molina de Segura (Murcia).

Tony Smale with 34 points came first in the Gold Category and was followed by Steve Hart with a superb 42 points in the Silver Category. Alan MacDonald with an excellent 41 points took the Bronze Category.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Mick Roscoe’s Property Shop) went to Neil Oliver at Hole 3, Yvonne Davies at Hole 9, Dave Rowe at Hole 15 and Keith Little at Hole 17.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Abacus went to Steve Hart.

“Our thanks go to all the Altorreal staff for their contribution to an enjoyable day,” said SMGS admin, Robin Eastman.

“Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give captain, Mick Roscoe, a call on 649226955.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here