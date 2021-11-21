SMGS in Murcia

THE San Miguel Golf Society (SMGS) recently met at Altorreal in Molina de Segura (Murcia).

Tony Smale with 34 points came first in the Gold Category and was followed by Steve Hart with a superb 42 points in the Silver Category. Alan MacDonald with an excellent 41 points took the Bronze Category.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Mick Roscoe’s Property Shop) went to Neil Oliver at Hole 3, Yvonne Davies at Hole 9, Dave Rowe at Hole 15 and Keith Little at Hole 17.

Abacus went to Steve Hart.

“Our thanks go to all the Altorreal staff for their contribution to an enjoyable day,” said SMGS admin, Robin Eastman.

“Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give captain, Mick Roscoe, a call on 649226955.”