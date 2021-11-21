Ole’s over: Solskjaer sacked from Man U as Pochettino linked again

Manchester United have now confirmed that Ole Gunner Solskjaer has been relieved of his duties as manager at the team. His fate was sealed at an emergency board meeting on the evening of Saturday 20 November and an interim manager has been appointed in Michael Carrick. It was a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road that saw Solskjaer sacked.

United said: “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”

The manager of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, is once again being linked to take over in the summer. United always coveted him while he was manager of Tottenham Hotspur, but the timing was never right for him to move. Now with the recent admission that he is still staying in a hotel room in Paris while his wife remains at the family home in London, the rumours of a United move are back on.

Solskjaer had been allowed to continue at United despite many thinking he would go after the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, but a lack of reaction after the international break finally changed the minds of the board and saw Solskjaer sacked finally.

