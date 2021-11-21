News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Linda Hall
News in Brief - Costa Blanca South
FLOOD PLAN: Latest protocol approved by San Fulgencio council Photo credit: San Fulgencio town hall

SAN FULGENCIO’S latest council meeting approved a Flood Risk Action Plan establishing a chain of command during freak weather conditions like the 2019 High-Level Isolated Depression (DANA) storms.

Mayor Jose Sampere pointed out that owing to its geographic characteristics and network of irrigation channels, San Fulgencio would always be prone to flooding.

