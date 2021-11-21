National Hero Dog Award won by Boone the Butler Beagle

A Butler Beagle named Boone has won the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog award. The therapy dog, which is four years old, is owned by Tanya and Charles Diable. He was one of seven finalists, out of 400 original contestants, the winner of which was chosen by people casting over one million votes online.

The American Humane officials said Boone “lost his legs but not his hope”. Boone’s story began in the most horrific way, when someone cut off his back legs and left him by the side of the road, but he was rescued and ended up with the Diables, who operate a non-profit by the name of Joey’s Paw. Their organisation provides wheelchairs and prosthetics to animals in need.

They’ve raised thousands of dollars to give their devices to animals in need, mainly dogs. Boone is one of the lucky ones who received their help and he is the face of their group. He is certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and makes visits to many places in his two-wheeled cart that supports his back end.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He travelled to Palm Beach with the other finalists and waited for the American Human Gala to find out who had won. “They opened an envelope, like the Oscars,” Mrs. Diable said in a telephone interview to the Pittsburgh Gazette. “It was a total shock when Boone’s name was called.”

There isn’t a cash prize for the hero dog award, but the awareness is what the Diables wanted the most. They would like people to know that animals with mobility issues can live happy and productive lives.

For more information on the awards, visit – https://herodogawards.org/

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.