Murcia motorway fatality after driving in the opposite direction



An 83-year-old man has died after a traffic accident today, Sunday, November 21, in the Murcian region of Cartagena. He somehow managed to drive in the opposite direction along the A-30 motorway and collided with another vehicle. The 23-year-old driver of the other car was slightly injured in the crash.

This tragic incident occurred near the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate in Cartagena. His 73-year-old wife who was a passenger in the vehicle is in hospital seriously injured. Emergency services had transferred the man to the Santa Lucia hospital with a serious prognosis, where he passed away a few hours later.

Sources from the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre report receiving several calls at around 9.32am informing them of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction along the A-30 towards Albacete. He was first spotted near the Los Barreros exit, with the accident taking place 5km further down the motorway.

Guardia Civil patrols, along with Cartagena Local Police were deployed to the incident, along with Cartagena Fire Brigade, and several ambulances with health personnel. Police sources confirmed that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision on the A-30. Medics treated the injured at the scene, stabilising them as best as possible, while the 83-year-old was transferred by ambulance to the hospital.

Guardia Civil officers later attended the medical facility to gather information and try to establish the circumstances leading to the fatality. Their main hypothesis is that the driver got confused and entered the motorway via the wrong access road at Los Barreros, as reported by 20minutos.es.

