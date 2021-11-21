Indian man found alive after night in morgue freezer

An Indian man found alive after a night in morgue freezer had been declared dead after a road accident. Srikesh Kumar was rushed to a clinic in a critical condition after he was hit by a motorbike in Moradabad, east of the capital New Delhi.

Srikesh was taken to a private medical facility where he was declared dead on arrival. Following the declaration by the doctor he was then transferred to a government hospital for post-mortem. The attending doctor said police were informed and the body was placed in the morgue freezer until his family arrived six hours later.

Family members who came to identify the body were shocked to find him still breathing despite having spent the night in the morgue freezer. According to the doctor in the morgue “When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive.”

Rajendra Kumar, the hospital’s medical superintendent, said that “the emergency medical officer who examined him did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead.” He added “This is nothing short of a miracle.”

Rajendra Kumar said the 45-year-old was undergoing further treatment but was still in a coma.

An investigation has been launched to determine how the The man was found alive after a night in morgue freezer and how doctors mistakenly declared him dead.

