FUNDRAISER in Fuengirola to stop the birth of two million cats and you can help to raise money to neuter 30 abandoned felines.

The figure seems amazing but left to their own devices, a dozen mixed gender feral cats could over a period of eight years turn into more than two million.

There is to be an all-day Christmas fundraiser at the Nags Head in Fuengirola on Saturday December 4 with a raffle offering prizes worth some €200, stalls with clothes, jewellery, cakes, €1 items, mulled wine, Christmas cards and much more.

During the event there will be bingo with some great prizes and a quiz hosted by Liina Kupper.

The goal of the event is to raise €850 to spay and neuter some 30 cats that have been abandoned at some stables in Fuengirola and although the owners are happy for them colony known as Colonia de Gatos abandonados de El Rengo to remain and plenty of volunteers will feed them, their numbers have to be kept in check.

If the funds can be raised then local veterinarians from Clinica veterinaria Agua will make all of the arrangements to undertake the procedures and give them proper medical care until returned to the stables.

