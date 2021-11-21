Following the rise in cases and the new Covid wave sweeping over Europe, many countries have introduced new measures hoping to reduce the impact of the virus. However, these new regulations haven’t been greeted with glee as Europe erupts in riots over lockdown and vaccination rules. Here is an update as to what riots have broken out over the past few days.

The anger of the demonstrators is growing. it is being described as an orgy of violence. The Netherlands started the protests but the other countries followed suit. The WHO has said that they are worried about the sudden surge in cases across the continent.

Vienna

Tens of thousands of people, some 40,000 according to police, many without masks and without keeping a safe distance, protested on Saturday in Vienna. The riots are over lockdown starting on Monday in Austria and against compulsory vaccination.

The riots over lockdown were called by the far-right FPÖ party, which estimated the turnout at 100,000 people, although its leader, Herbert Kickl, did not attend as he is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

Netherlands

At least 28 people were arrested last night for rioting and violence in different cities in the Netherlands, despite emergency orders being declared and law enforcement officers being deployed in different locations as a precautionary measure, police said.

Several groups of youths rioted overnight, called on the messaging platform Telegram, to provoke violence and riots over lockdown ranging from throwing stones and fireworks at officers deployed for prevention, to burning cars, motorbikes, bicycles and public furniture.

Croatia

Around 15,000 people, estimated by local media, demonstrated today November 21, in central Zagreb against government measures to reduce coronavirus infections.

“Freedom”, “Vaccinate your mothers, leave our children alone”, “Stop covid certificates”, “You will not vaccinate our children” and “Free Croatia” were among the slogans on banners, which also included many images of the Virgin Mary and Jesus, as well as Croatian flags.

