THE Estepona Council will switch on its Christmas lights on Friday November 26 at 7pm in front of the Orchid House and Botanical Gardens.

Those attending are advised to observe social distancing and will be able to enjoy the music of the Estepona pastorals Nostalgia Navideña and Jesús Cautivo as well as the Coro del Rocío de Estepona choir.

For the first time this year, the Council is allowing for a Christmas market to be opened with some stalls outside the Orchid House and others along the remodelled section of the Paseo Maritimo.

Aware of the need to both conserve money and electricity, the Council has during the last year purchased a number of Led displays in order to reduce the regular cost of hiring them and will have no less than 2,000 decorative elements lit up throughout the municipality as well as three large trees.

There will also be 10 ‘Merry Christmas’ signs and 11 almond trees of lights over 4 metres high located in the roundabouts and their will be three large Christmas trees created by Council staff.

The largest one -14 metres high- will be displayed in the gardens of the Orchid Park. The other two, 12 and 10 metres high, respectively, will be installed in Plaza Antonia Guerrero and on the European Union roundabout.

