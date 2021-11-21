COVID-19: Over-40s can book their booster vaccine from tomorrow

The government has announced that from Monday, November 22 the over-40s will be able to book their booster vaccine. In the same announcement the government said that teenagers could also book their second jab.

The announcement urging people to get their booster jab comes hot on the heels of the announcements in Europe of lockdowns and further restrictions. Whilst the government has no intention of making vaccination mandatory, they are urging people to their booster jab and to help keep their family and friends safe.

The plea for people to get their booster also follows the warning from Chris Hopson, Chair of NHS Providers who today warned that unprecedented volumes of people are going to hospital, and that the ambulance service was under extreme pressure.

The increased availability of the booster comes ahead of people gearing up to mix with family and friends over Christmas and as countries in Europe start to see a worrying spike in cases.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Getting your COVID-19 booster vaccine is the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter and will help reduce the pressure on the NHS. While the government is continuing to monitor a wide range of data to ensure the country remains protected, we have very sadly seen a surge in cases in parts of Europe. The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is get the jab.”

The National Booking Service will begin booking appointments for 40 to 49 year olds from Monday as the will sixteen and 17-year-olds.

