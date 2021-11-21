Cartagena homes and streets underwater with drivers trapped



A storm deposited around 80 liters / m² in the municipality of Cartagena last night, Saturday, November 20. The result of this sudden downpour saw 23 occupants trapped in their vehicles, including two officers in their Local Police patrol car as they attended an emergency.

Several homes and garages reported flooding just after 10pm, especially in Los Dolores . The Emergency Coordination Center covering the municipalities of La Asomada and Santa Ana received 33 requests requesting drainage help.

In addition, 112 Emergencies reported an influx of 39 calls regarding the occupants of 22 vehicles trapped by the rising waters in streets and roads of the municipalities. Cartagena Fire Brigade was kept occupied with these emergencies.

Los Dolores was one of the most badly affected areas, where the floods submerged several cars. In Santa Ana and El Bohio, there were similar incidents. A Cartagena Local Police patrol found themselves trapped in the floodwater while responding to a call to rescue two children from a vehicle in La Aljorra. The officers ended up having to escape through the car windows.

Cartagena’s Fire Brigade dealt with 14 incidents, mainly objects falling on public roads. One of these involved two large trees that fell and blocked the N-301 between Santa Ana and Miranda. More than 100 liters / m² of rain fell in Sifon, where residents are used to the water cutting roads off.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, activated a yellow warning at around 10:36 pm for heavy rains in Campo de Cartagena, and Mazarron . This was in place until 4am on Sunday morning.

Local authorities in Lorca were also forced to close several roads as a consequence of the downpour. Specifically, the City Council reported the road that crosses the riverbed of the Guadalentin River, in front of the Huerto de la Rueda in Ferrer, as reported by ladiariodemalaga.es .

⚠️Más vídeos de las consecuencias de la tormenta en el municipio de Cartagena. Vehículo de la @PoliciaLocalCT en apuros cuando acudía a un aviso en Los Dolores. Video vía @AlgarMeteo pic.twitter.com/cqmWr5fpFi

— AMETSE (@MeteoSE) November 20, 2021

