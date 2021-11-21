Busy December schedule for Age Concern

AGE CONCERN COSTA CALIDA’S Denim and Diamonds Bonfire Night party had a fantastic turnout, raising more than €200.

The organization’s Christmas Fayre at Mariano’s was also successful, bringing a staggering €1500, said Age Concern’s Gayle May.

The November Table Top sale at the Social Centre made €155, with another €244 coming in from the Quiz Night at the Black Bull.

Owing to a packed December schedule, the next Quiz Night will be held at 6pm on January 25.

“Thanks to everyone involved and look out for the Black Friday sale on November 26 at our Mazarron social centre from 10am until 1pm,” Gayle said.

Items cost €1 and there will be free tea and coffee.

Age Concern will be holding their Christmas carol singalong and party on December 7 at 1pm at Trevi’s Bar on B Sector.

Tickets are free for Age Concern clients and €7.50 to volunteers. Anyone can join in the fun for only €15, which includes Bucks Fizz on arrival, followed by a three-course Christmas lunch.

Tuesday December 14 sees a Carol Service at 1pm at the Social Centre, with €5 tickets that include soup and roll, mince pie and tea or coffee.

Please book in advance for both by calling 603 304 121, emailing [email protected] or messaging via Facebook.

And don’t forget the New Year’s Day Swim at 1pm, where Age Concern hopes to smash their €4,000 target. Pick up a sponsorship form from the Social Centre, email [email protected] or call Isabel on 634 344 589.