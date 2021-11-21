Anti-lockdown violence erupts in Brussels



Protests in the Belgian capital of Brussels have turned violent this evening, Sunday, November 21. Around 35,000 people had gathered in front of the Gare du Nord train station for an anti-lockdown demonstration, but it soon escalated, with cars set on fire, and clashes with the police.

Today’s protests follow similar ones that took place yesterday, Saturday 20, in Croatia, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Italy, and Austria.

The large crowd was there to show their anger at the latest strict coronavirus measures brought in by the Belgian government. All unvaccinated citizens are now banned from going inside restaurants and bars, and by law, have to work from home for four days of the week. Facemasks are also mandatory indoors, and with some outdoor activities, for anybody aged over 10.

Police fired water cannons at the demonstrators who were chanting “Freedom”, after bottles were thrown, and fireworks aimed at the officers. Social networks were full of images and videos of clashes between the police and the protestors. Some were seen throwing bricks at the windows of premises, while streets were shown blazing w¡th fires.

At least 44 people are reported injured, along with three cops. Ilse Van de Keere, a spokesperson for the Brussels-Ixelles police force said, “People have been looking for a confrontation with the police”.

Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels tweeted that he “strongly condemns the troublemakers”, saying that he “gave the instruction to make arrests and analyse the videos”. Alexander De Croo, Belgium’s Prime Minister commented that Europe was on “red alert”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

#BREAKING: According To Local Media, It’s “Total Chaos” In Brussels As Riots Erupt Outside The EU Commission Building. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/otLQhK6iSv — BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) November 21, 2021

