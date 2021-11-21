Another three boats with 200 migrants land in Kent



Footage has emerged of three boatloads of migrants making it ashore yesterday, Saturday, November 20, on the Kent shoreline, near Dungeness. It is reported that each vessel contained 65 people, including what looked like a newborn baby in one woman’s arms.

Coaches full of what one witness described as mainly men drove them away from the beach. “I saw three ambulances, three coaches, and about 40 police and RNLI boats”, Folkestone resident, Paul Fenney told the Daily Mail.

Mr Fenney was out walking with his family when they saw the boats coming ashore. “There was one coach already full, on the back it said it was an 87-seater, and the coach in front had about ten people on it, and when we walked to the sea there were about 90 there”, he continued.

Adding, “There were three boats and they were obviously overloaded. There was a newborn baby that was rushed away by female paramedics and its mother. We saw ten little lads, they looked like they were on their own. They were walking in a group with Border Force people. The majority were men – I only saw that one lady with the very small baby clutched to her chest”.

A report by the Sunday Telegraph has revealed that at least 20 immigration appeal judgements have involved migrants claiming they have converted to Christianity, which means that on religious grounds, they can not be sent back to the Middle East. They are apparently getting tattoos of Jesus, homosexuality, and atheism on their bodies, or wearing crucifixes.

These tattoos of course can then be used as a reason for not being deported because they would run the risk of harm in their Muslim countries of origin where such things are considered criminal offences.

A recent poll conducted by the Sunday Telegraph has shown that around 77 per cent of voters in favour of the Conservative party believe the approach by the Government to migrants is not strong enough. Pressure has been increasing on Boris Johnson from within his own party in relation to adopting a stronger stance against the migrant situation.

